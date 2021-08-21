Donald Russell Brown, 66, of Deport, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Nolan Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Donald, the son of Clyde and Helen Jones Brown, was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Sherman, Texas.
He attended East Lamar High School. Donald was a self-employed building contractor, cattle rancher, welder and trader. He never let his paraplegia stop him from doing anything. Donald was a strong believer in God and working hard. First and foremost he loved God and loved his family more than life itself. There wasn’t anything that he and the good Lord couldn’t accomplish. He was truly motivated and an inspiration to others.
He was a member of College Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Nabors Brown, whom he married on Dec. 6, 1973, building 47 years of family and memories; two sons, Jason Brown and Shawn Brown and wife, Jennifer; five siblings, Sherry Kyle and husband, Larry, Terry Brown and wife, Linda, Roger Brown and wife, Susan, David Brown and wife, Rhonda, and Brenda Brown; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.