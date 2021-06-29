Paris man injured in shooting incident
Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Hickory Street at 11:38 p.m., on Monday.
The 49-year-old victim advised he was standing in the building and someone shot at the building from the outside and one bullet penetrated a door and struck him in the upper thigh. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Two arrested on felony warrants
At 10:06 p.m. Monday, Paris police observed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road in the 1600 block 12th Street NE. The officer made contact with the two occupants and found that the driver, 34-year-old Redarius Antwone Cooper, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant for a 2019 felon in possession of a firearm conviction and a municipal court warrant.
The passenger was found to have given the officer a false name. She was later identified as Zaquaria Shanae Thompson, 29, of Paris. Thompson was found to have a felony probation violation warrant on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge along with several municipal court warrants.
Cooper and Thompson were booked and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County jail.
Police continue probe of storage unit burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary of a business in the 600 block of Graham Street at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The owner advised that someone had stolen a 15-gallon electric sprayer from a storage unit. The video shows a dark green Ford pickup leaving the property with the sprayer. The incident is under investigation.
Skimmer device found at local gas station
Paris police responded to a fraud in the 2900 block of Church Street at 12:03 p.m., today. The victim reported that someone had broken into a gas pump and had installed a skimming device.
The victim advised that the pumps had been inoperable for the past two days and believes that the skimming device had been installed during that time and that no one’s personal information had been compromised.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls For Service: Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested seven persons on Monday.
