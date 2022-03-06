all district.jpg

Cooper Dogette Presley Limbaugh, the District 15-2A MVP, puts up a shot in a prior game against Quinlan-Boles.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

Basketball season is over for teams throughout the Red River Valley, and with the season’s conclusion comes All-District honors that have begun rolling in.

 

District 15-4A Region II Boys

Most Valuable Player: Jaelyn Lee, Paris

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Garrius Savage, Paris

Defensive Player of the Year: Braylon Mickens, Paris

All-District First Team: Micah Jenkins, Paris

All-District Second Team: Jagger Moore, Paris; Dawson McDowell, North Lamar

All-District Honorable Mention: Carlton Hicks, Paris; Mason Cole, North Lamar; Case Fendley, North Lamar

 

District 15-4A Region II Girls

Defensive Player of the Year: Maddie Walters, North Lamar

Newcomer of the Year: Roselyn Spencer, North Lamar

Sixth Man of the Year: Logan Dority, North Lamar

All-District First Team: Cydnie Malone, North Lamar; Mylee Nottingham, North Lamar; Nya Williams, Paris; Keshanti Gordon, Paris

All-District Second Team: Hutton Pointer, North Lamar; Lauren Dority, North Lamar; Jazz Dangerfield, Paris; Asia Johnson, Paris

All-District Honorable Mention: Hannah Kent, North Lamar; Kailah Ethridge, Paris

 

District 12-3A Region II Boys

Newcomer of the Year: Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland

Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Maull, Prairiland

Co-Coach of the Year: Steven Weddle, Prairiland

All-District First Team: Keaston Lawrence, Chisum; Evan Wood, Chisum; Jameson Flatt, Prairiland; Braydan Nichols, Prairiland

All-District Second Team: Jett Petkus, Chisum; Gage Bankhead, Prairiland

All-District Honorable Mention: Espn Blyton, Chisum; Ashton Fleming, Chisum; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Rylan Boutwell, Chisum; Rylan Berry, Prairiland

 

District 12-3A Region II Girls

Defensive Player of the Year: Harmony Marsh, Chisum

All-District First Team: Kirsten Bridges, Prairiland; Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Peyton Holland, Chisum; Emma Garner, Chisum

All-District Second Team: Skylar Johnson, Prairiland; Chloe VanDeaver, Prairiland; Brylea Marshall, Chisum; Brooklyn Atnip, Chisum

All-District Honorable Mention: Katelyn Cornmesser, Prairiland

 

District 16-2A Region II Boys

Co-Most Valuable Player: Kamryn English, Rivercrest; Darrion Ricks, Rivercrest

Defensive Player of the Year: Zane Dees, Rivercrest

Coach of the Year: Quincy English, Rivercrest

All-District First Team: Amarion Black, Clarksville

All-District Second Team: Kirk Killian, Rivercrest; Tre Williams, Rivercrest; Jayden Reed-Rose, Clarksville; RK Minter, Clarksville; Ke’Aurian Jackson, Detroit

All-District Honorable Mention: Keaton Sears, Rivercrest; Na’Quavus Caesar, Clarksville; Claude Scales, Detroit; Cloedus Scales, Detroit; Jayden Shelby, Detroit; Nathan Hampton, Detroit

 

District 16-2A Region II Girls

Offensive Player of the Year: Ca’Zarriyanna Runels, Detroit

Defensive Player of the Year: Selena Kelley, Rivercrest

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Anna Duvall, Rivercrest; Dalesha Johnson, Clarksville

All-District First Team: Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest; Braylin Craig, Detroit; Madison Gaddis, Detroit; Ashley Rosser, Clarksville

All-District Second Team: Anna Guest, Rivercrest; Lauren Hardman, Rivercrest; Cailyn Ray, Detroit; Cheyenne Snodgrass, Detroit; Legacy Booker, Clarksville; Mariela Resendiz, Clarksville

All-District Honorable Mention: Alexis Case, Rivercrest; Alexis Carey, Rivercrest; Malia Covey, Detroit; Kayleigh Griggs, Detroit; Arie Owens, Clarksville; McKenzie Reynolds, Clarksville

 

District 15-2A Region II Boys

Defensive Player of the Year: Markell Smith, Cooper

All-District First Team: Colin Ingram, Cooper; Noah Ramos, Cooper

All-District Second Team: Canon Ingram, Cooper; Caleb Anderson, Cooper

All-District Honorable Mention: Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper

 

District 15-2A Region II Girls

Most Valuable Player: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper

Newcomer of the Year: Bayleigh George, Cooper

Sixth Man of the Year: Caylee Conley, Cooper

Coach of the Year: Samuel Hollenshead, Cooper

All-District First Team: Madison Murray, Cooper; Chani Sonntag, Cooper; Kenzlee Randle, Cooper

All-District Second Team: Faith McGuire, Cooper; Chesney Kinnamon, Cooper

All-District Honorable Mention: Heidi Wood, Cooper; Journi Ingram, Cooper

 

District 14-2A Region II Boys

Defensive Player of the Year: Jarvis Hill, Honey Grove

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Cort Garner, Honey Grove

All-District First Team: Alex Fisk, Honey Grove

All-District Honorable Mention: Jordan Woods, Honey Grove; Brody Mahan, Honey Grove; Levi Beavers, Honey Grove

 

District 14-2A Region II Girls

All-District First Team: Prisella Reyna, Honey Grove

All-District Second Team: Aniyah Smith, Honey Grove

All-District Honorable Mention: Ty’Ciera Battle, Honey Grove; Tylar Lane, Honey Grove; Caycee Woodard, Honey Grove

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.