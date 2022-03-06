Basketball season is over for teams throughout the Red River Valley, and with the season’s conclusion comes All-District honors that have begun rolling in.
District 15-4A Region II Boys
Most Valuable Player: Jaelyn Lee, Paris
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Garrius Savage, Paris
Defensive Player of the Year: Braylon Mickens, Paris
All-District First Team: Micah Jenkins, Paris
All-District Second Team: Jagger Moore, Paris; Dawson McDowell, North Lamar
All-District Honorable Mention: Carlton Hicks, Paris; Mason Cole, North Lamar; Case Fendley, North Lamar
District 15-4A Region II Girls
Defensive Player of the Year: Maddie Walters, North Lamar
Newcomer of the Year: Roselyn Spencer, North Lamar
Sixth Man of the Year: Logan Dority, North Lamar
All-District First Team: Cydnie Malone, North Lamar; Mylee Nottingham, North Lamar; Nya Williams, Paris; Keshanti Gordon, Paris
All-District Second Team: Hutton Pointer, North Lamar; Lauren Dority, North Lamar; Jazz Dangerfield, Paris; Asia Johnson, Paris
All-District Honorable Mention: Hannah Kent, North Lamar; Kailah Ethridge, Paris
District 12-3A Region II Boys
Newcomer of the Year: Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland
Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Maull, Prairiland
Co-Coach of the Year: Steven Weddle, Prairiland
All-District First Team: Keaston Lawrence, Chisum; Evan Wood, Chisum; Jameson Flatt, Prairiland; Braydan Nichols, Prairiland
All-District Second Team: Jett Petkus, Chisum; Gage Bankhead, Prairiland
All-District Honorable Mention: Espn Blyton, Chisum; Ashton Fleming, Chisum; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Rylan Boutwell, Chisum; Rylan Berry, Prairiland
District 12-3A Region II Girls
Defensive Player of the Year: Harmony Marsh, Chisum
All-District First Team: Kirsten Bridges, Prairiland; Abi Farmer, Prairiland; Peyton Holland, Chisum; Emma Garner, Chisum
All-District Second Team: Skylar Johnson, Prairiland; Chloe VanDeaver, Prairiland; Brylea Marshall, Chisum; Brooklyn Atnip, Chisum
All-District Honorable Mention: Katelyn Cornmesser, Prairiland
District 16-2A Region II Boys
Co-Most Valuable Player: Kamryn English, Rivercrest; Darrion Ricks, Rivercrest
Defensive Player of the Year: Zane Dees, Rivercrest
Coach of the Year: Quincy English, Rivercrest
All-District First Team: Amarion Black, Clarksville
All-District Second Team: Kirk Killian, Rivercrest; Tre Williams, Rivercrest; Jayden Reed-Rose, Clarksville; RK Minter, Clarksville; Ke’Aurian Jackson, Detroit
All-District Honorable Mention: Keaton Sears, Rivercrest; Na’Quavus Caesar, Clarksville; Claude Scales, Detroit; Cloedus Scales, Detroit; Jayden Shelby, Detroit; Nathan Hampton, Detroit
District 16-2A Region II Girls
Offensive Player of the Year: Ca’Zarriyanna Runels, Detroit
Defensive Player of the Year: Selena Kelley, Rivercrest
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Anna Duvall, Rivercrest; Dalesha Johnson, Clarksville
All-District First Team: Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest; Braylin Craig, Detroit; Madison Gaddis, Detroit; Ashley Rosser, Clarksville
All-District Second Team: Anna Guest, Rivercrest; Lauren Hardman, Rivercrest; Cailyn Ray, Detroit; Cheyenne Snodgrass, Detroit; Legacy Booker, Clarksville; Mariela Resendiz, Clarksville
All-District Honorable Mention: Alexis Case, Rivercrest; Alexis Carey, Rivercrest; Malia Covey, Detroit; Kayleigh Griggs, Detroit; Arie Owens, Clarksville; McKenzie Reynolds, Clarksville
District 15-2A Region II Boys
Defensive Player of the Year: Markell Smith, Cooper
All-District First Team: Colin Ingram, Cooper; Noah Ramos, Cooper
All-District Second Team: Canon Ingram, Cooper; Caleb Anderson, Cooper
All-District Honorable Mention: Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper
District 15-2A Region II Girls
Most Valuable Player: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper
Newcomer of the Year: Bayleigh George, Cooper
Sixth Man of the Year: Caylee Conley, Cooper
Coach of the Year: Samuel Hollenshead, Cooper
All-District First Team: Madison Murray, Cooper; Chani Sonntag, Cooper; Kenzlee Randle, Cooper
All-District Second Team: Faith McGuire, Cooper; Chesney Kinnamon, Cooper
All-District Honorable Mention: Heidi Wood, Cooper; Journi Ingram, Cooper
District 14-2A Region II Boys
Defensive Player of the Year: Jarvis Hill, Honey Grove
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Cort Garner, Honey Grove
All-District First Team: Alex Fisk, Honey Grove
All-District Honorable Mention: Jordan Woods, Honey Grove; Brody Mahan, Honey Grove; Levi Beavers, Honey Grove
District 14-2A Region II Girls
All-District First Team: Prisella Reyna, Honey Grove
All-District Second Team: Aniyah Smith, Honey Grove
All-District Honorable Mention: Ty’Ciera Battle, Honey Grove; Tylar Lane, Honey Grove; Caycee Woodard, Honey Grove
