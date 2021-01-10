The Paris ISD Board of Trustees will tackle an agenda of usual monthly business when it convenes at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Paris Junior High School, 2400 Jefferson Road in Paris.

The consent agenda includes the district’s order and notice of election for the board, a contract for election services with the Lamar County Elections Office, a joint election agreement between Paris ISD and the City of Paris, and an agreement between Paris and Chisum ISDs for the operation of the Seamless Summer Option of the summer feeding program.

A public hearing on the district’s 2019-20 annual report is scheduled, as are financial and enrollment reports.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

