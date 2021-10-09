Ronald E. Spray

Ronald E. “Gene” Spray, 69, of Blossom passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home conducted graveside services at Red Oak Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, with Pastor Duane Hamil officiating. There was no formal visitation.
Gene was born on July 31, 1952 in Austin, Texas to John Lawrence and Velda Rhea Kelley Spray.
He married Patricia Clarkson in Blossom on June 25, 1971. He was an electrician. He loved riding his motorcycle, boating, cattle ranching, grandkids and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Velda Spray; brothers, Benny W. Spray, Johnny R. Spray, James G. Spray; sisters, Bertha Wallace, Patricia L. Spray and Donna F. Spray.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Spray; children, Cory Gene Spray (Beth), Michael Kyle Spray (Casey), Lacy LeAnn Insall (Shaun); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Spray, Kayla Spray, Gracy Hignight, Aubry Hignight, Zane Insall, Kylie Spray, Caton Roberts and Brice Roberts; brothers, Rick Spray (Sonya) and Wayne Spray (Kathy).
Pallbearers were Dewayne Tucker, Rush Vickers, Shaun Insall, Mike Spray, Robbie Nichols, Billy Spray, Wayne Spray and Greg Pratt.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.