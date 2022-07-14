Paris’ inaugural parade in honor of community resident Joan Mathis will occur at 11 a.m. Saturday, starting on the corner of Fitzhugh St. and Hickory St.
Line-up begins at 10 a.m., and the parade will journey up Fitzhugh, turn left on Martin Luther King Drive, go down 17th St., turn left on Johnson and go straight until the parade arrives at Mrs. Joan Mathis Park at 1225 Johnson St.
Friend David (Chief) Hill chose to organize the event to honor Mathis’ community service and involvement over her career and after it. Though he expects the first year to be more lightly attended, he hopes the parade will become an annual occurrence.
Following the entourage, City of Paris Councilor Shatara Moore and Pastor Kendall Mcafee will speak to those gathered at the park. The park will also have free water bottles on hand for attendees.
“I just thought it’d be nice to do it for her,” Hill said. “She goes to everything, and everyone loves her.”
Mathis was honored with the renaming of Martin Luther King Jr. Park in June 2021 for her service as an educator at Paris Junior College and community involvement. As of 2021, her list of activities was extensive. After 51 years of teaching, she volunteered for the Kiwanis Club, Habitat for Humanity, Downtown Food Pantry and the Boys and Girls Club.
She held the position of secretary for the local chapter of the NAACP, and she was a member of the Miss Paris Debs Scholarship Committee. She also taught Sunday school at St. Paul Baptist Church, served as a substitute teacher and worked for Maxey Funeral Home. She’s also served on other boards and committees and created the Reese-Mathis Endowed Scholarship fund.
Though she will be in attendance at the parade, she will not likely speak at it, Hill said.
