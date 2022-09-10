Judy K Ransom, 78, of Commerce, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in McKinney, Texas.
She was born in Rio Grande City, Texas on Feb. 15, 1944, the daughter of Pete Suddath and Sally Parker Suddath.
The family will receive friends at a visitation to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Cross Trails Cowboy Church. The funeral will follow immediately at 2 p.m. at Cross Trails Cowboy Church, with Pastor Oliver Mowat officiating. Burial will be at Sonora Cemetery in Fairlie.
Judy graduated from high school in Norman, Oklahoma in 1962. She married the love of her life, William “Willie” H Ransom, on Sept. 5, 1970, in Kaufman, Texas. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage together.
Judy served as a police officer in the DeSoto Police Department for 19 years before her retirement. During her years of service, she served as a recruiter, background investigator, a field training officer, and a hostage negotiator. She was very proud of her service with the department.
Judy was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching their games. She also enjoyed thrift shopping and hunting for treasures at garage sales! Most importantly, though, she enjoyed spending time with her family, having dinner and attending her grandchildrens’ and great-grandchildrens’ sporting and school events. She also enjoyed playing card games such as spades and golf, and playing dominoes, especially forty-two.
Left to cherish Judy’s memory are her husband, Willie; daughters, Julie Faulknor and husband, Tim, Cheri Johnson and husband, Doug and son, Jeffery White and wife, Shirley; grandchildren, Tommy Faulknor and wife, Victoria, Jessica White, Trenton White and wife, Selena, and Brooke Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick Corkran and wife, Paula, Sam Corkran and wife, Rhonda and Paul Suddath and wife, Linda; and sister, Maggie Krupalla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Sally Suddath; and her brothers, Mike and Pat.
Serving as casket bearers for Judy are Tommy Faulknor, Marty Faulknor, Eugene Esquie, Ron Smith, Monte Johnson and James Lett. Serving as honorary bearers are Rodney Mantooth and Chris Clark.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
