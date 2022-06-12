R. Gary Regan, of Paris, passed away June 10, 2022, in his home. As a United Methodist minister, Gary served churches in the North Texas area for 60 years. He began ministry in 1953 when he was granted a license to preach by the Paris District of The Methodist Church. He served as circuit minister at East Post Oak (Lamar County), Blossom/Pattonville, Klondike, Charleston and Yowell while getting his undergraduate at East Texas State University, Gary ministered in Ector and Randolph. After graduating and being ordained, he pastored at Avery/Williams Chapel (Red River County), Seagoville UMC, Lancaster UMC, Garland, St. Paul, First United Methodist Church-Paris, First United Methodist Church-Dallas, and White Rock United Methodist Church. Gary also served as district superintendent in both the Paris/Sulphur Springs District and the Dallas Central District as well as the treasurer/administrator of the North Texas Conference. After “retirement” he served as development officer, stewardship, consultant and facilitator for The Texas Methodist Foundation. Gary’s last pastorate was Charleston United Methodist Church (Delta County).
Gary is survived by partner in ministry for 63 years, Tommie Templeton, and their son, Justin Russell Regan and wife, Shannon; grandchildren Regan Garrett Plata and husband, Michael, Justin Clark Frazier and wife, Kaitlyn, and Drew Walker Regan. Great-grandchildren, Gage Michael Plata, Gavin Regan Plata and Bentley Kyle Frazier — all the joy of his life — also survive him. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Billy “Rip” Templeton; and nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, William Curtis Regan and Mary Emily Russell Regan; siblings, Russell Regan, Lewis Regan, Vanoy Regan, Martha Ella Higdon, Veda Jean Bryant and Curtis Regan. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Regan Frazier.
As he wrote in a column in the Cooper Review in 2006: “I would do it all again if I had the chance.”
Visitation will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Charleston United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lili’s Legacy, P.O. Box 961, Paris, TX 75641 or The Will Herndon Research Fund, P.O. Box 132646, Spring, TX 77393.
Online condolences may be sent to the Regan family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
