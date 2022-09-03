Doris Glynn Hale Waters, 71, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home in Paris, Texas.
Doris, the daughter of H.R. “Pete” Hale and Lena Ham Hale, was born on Feb. 4, 1951, in Commerce, Texas.
She grew up in Commerce and attended Commerce schools. Doris started her career in healthcare as a nurse, quickly advancing into leadership positions. While she thrived in long-term care leadership, she was always a nurse at heart.
Jerry Waters was her loving and caring husband of almost 50 years, having married on June 27, 1970. He and both of her parents along with her brother, Roy Hale, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Renee Ivins and husband, Jerry, of Houston; and her son, Shawn Waters, of Paris; three granddaughters, McKenzie Ivins, Sarah Ivins and Caitlynn Ivins; her siblings, Barbara Maxfield and husband, Earl, of Blossom, Donna Hester, of Bastrop, Michael Hale and wife, Connie, of Campbell, Charles Hale and wife, Judy, of Duncanville; as well as a wonderful host of nieces and nephews.
Her family has arranged a memorial service on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Love Civic Center in Paris from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
