Phyllis Rae Looney, 81, went home to Our Lord on Monday, April 5, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Atlas.
Phyllis was born on Oct. 9, 1939 to Genevie and Leonard Koplen in Duluth, Minnesota.
She came to Texas at age 15 and married James E. Warren at 16. They were married for 16 years and had three children.
Phyllis and Glen met and married on June 9, 1972. Glen had two children. With their blended family, they bought and operated Cherry Top Bakery in Dallas, Texas. After that she continued to work in the grocery bakery.
Once the children were grown, they decided Paris was the perfect place for what became the “Looney Farm” and carried on their 48-year romance. She worked for Super One – Brookshires from Oct. 1983 until Aug. 1996.
They opened Lace N’ Fabric Outlet on Lamar St. and then moved to a larger space on Clarksville. Well liked, respected and loved members of the community, they ran the fabric outlet until they retired.
Together they delivered Meals on Wheels for over five years. Phyllis remained active in the community, working out at Prime Time and Anytime Fitness. She received blue ribbons and a grand ribbon on her various preserves at the Red River Valley fair in 2010. She was a wonderful seamstress and decorated a simply beautiful and inviting home for all.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and her oldest son, Jimmy Jay Warren; and her favorite dog, Dixie Doodle.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Carla and husband, David Banke; daughter, Karla and husband, Michael McDonald; son, Ron Warren and wife, Heidi; and son, Wade Looney; six grandchildren, Allatia Warren, Jake Warren, Caroline Thomson, Jared Thomson, Taylor Thomson and Jimmy Jay Warren; sister, Bonnie and husband, Bob Clark; brother, Leonard “Bobby” Koplen and wife, Linda; four great-grandchildren, Ayden Thomson, Gabriella Thomson Garcia, Isabella Thomson Belcher and Phoenix Thomson; two nieces, Susan Clark and Aimee Tate; nephew, Dennis Clark; and many other friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Eulogy will be delivered by Sister Bonnie Clark, of Grand Prairie. All are welcome.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.