Bobby Leon Brem was born on October 11, 1932, in Boxelder, to William “Elmer” and Lydia Smith Brem. He passed away from this life on Nov. 29, 2022, at Focused Care in Clarksville. He was 90. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Brem; two brothers, Bill Brem and Buster Brem; and one sister, Ema Lou “Honey” Meadows.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy Settle Brem of Annona; two sons, Tony Bob Brem and wife, Mandee of Paris and Devin McEwin and wife, Lindsey of Avery; one daughter, Emily Martin and husband, Josh of DeKalb; a sister, Shirley Brem Rogers of Clarksville; grandchildren; Michael Brem, Jacob Brem, Hunter Tuggle, Colton Tuggle, and wife, Annabelle, Cameron Tipps, Kyle Tipps, Hailey Martin, Corbin Martin, Storey Grace McEwin, Case McEwin and a host of other family and friends.

