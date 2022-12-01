Bobby Leon Brem was born on October 11, 1932, in Boxelder, to William “Elmer” and Lydia Smith Brem. He passed away from this life on Nov. 29, 2022, at Focused Care in Clarksville. He was 90. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Brem; two brothers, Bill Brem and Buster Brem; and one sister, Ema Lou “Honey” Meadows.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy Settle Brem of Annona; two sons, Tony Bob Brem and wife, Mandee of Paris and Devin McEwin and wife, Lindsey of Avery; one daughter, Emily Martin and husband, Josh of DeKalb; a sister, Shirley Brem Rogers of Clarksville; grandchildren; Michael Brem, Jacob Brem, Hunter Tuggle, Colton Tuggle, and wife, Annabelle, Cameron Tipps, Kyle Tipps, Hailey Martin, Corbin Martin, Storey Grace McEwin, Case McEwin and a host of other family and friends.
Bobby was a Korean War Veteran and a member of Annona United Methodist Church. He was owner of Brem Auto Sales. Bobby was a car salesman for over 66 years and could sell ice water to an Eskimo. He was a big talker and prankster. Bobby was an avid outdoors-man and founder of the Whoop Hunting Club for all his family and friends. He enjoyed camp socialism as much as he did cigars. Bobby was the founder of the Annona Fire Department in 1952 and was a lifetime member.
Daddy Bob loved his family dearly and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His huge presence will be greatly missed.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Boxelder Cemetery with John Moore officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends an hour before service time at the cemetery.
Pallbearers are Corbin Martin, Jacob Brem, Michael Brem, Hunter Tuggle, Colton Tuggle, Cameron Tipps, Kyle Tipps and Case McEwin.
Honorary Pallbearers are the members of the Annona Fire Department.
