North Lamar Auto Tech

North Lamar High School students successfully achieved National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence certification. The class includes, from left, Auto Tech Instructor Jared Reaves, first alternate Evan Safle, qualifying students Braeden Wilkins and Luke Elrod and Ford Technician Alfredo Berg.

 Submitted Photo

Upperclassmen in auto tech classes at North Lamar High School recently attempted entry level automotive certification through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, with the majority of students successfully achieving certification on their first attempt.

The three students with the highest scores have been invited by the North Texas Automotive Dealers Association to compete at Texas Motor Speedway in December; the winners of that contest will represent Texas in the national competition in New York

To prepare for the competition in December, each school is matched with a dealership that provides 10 to 20 hours of diagnostic training prior to the competition.

North Lamar has been partnered with Paris Ford and Ford Motor Co. Former North Lamar auto student Alfredo Berg, now a Ford technician, will be assisting Auto Tech teacher Jared Reaves in preparing the team for the contest.

The competition includes workstations that test individual team members’ skills and knowledge in automotive diagnosis, service and repair. North Lamar teams have won two national championships in this event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.