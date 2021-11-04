North Lamar High School students successfully achieved National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence certification. The class includes, from left, Auto Tech Instructor Jared Reaves, first alternate Evan Safle, qualifying students Braeden Wilkins and Luke Elrod and Ford Technician Alfredo Berg.
Upperclassmen in auto tech classes at North Lamar High School recently attempted entry level automotive certification through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, with the majority of students successfully achieving certification on their first attempt.
The three students with the highest scores have been invited by the North Texas Automotive Dealers Association to compete at Texas Motor Speedway in December; the winners of that contest will represent Texas in the national competition in New York
To prepare for the competition in December, each school is matched with a dealership that provides 10 to 20 hours of diagnostic training prior to the competition.
North Lamar has been partnered with Paris Ford and Ford Motor Co. Former North Lamar auto student Alfredo Berg, now a Ford technician, will be assisting Auto Tech teacher Jared Reaves in preparing the team for the contest.
The competition includes workstations that test individual team members’ skills and knowledge in automotive diagnosis, service and repair. North Lamar teams have won two national championships in this event.
