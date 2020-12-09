Robert J. “Bob” Moore, 86, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. Burial of ashes will follow service at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moore family at fry-gibbs.com.
