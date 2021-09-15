Ralph Henry McCleskey was born on April 28, 1946 in Lubbock, Texas to parents Jacob Bryan McCleskey and Nellie Hallum McCleskey.
At the age of 23 Ralph married the love of his life, Elaine Marshall on Jan. 12, 1969 in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Ralph enlisted in the Army in 1963 where he proudly served.
Ralph loved to work with his hands. He proved his skills of manual labor as a carpenter where he worked with his dad and elder brother. Later, he worked at Campbell Soup but his love of carpentry brought him back again. Ralph was also a Building Trades Instructor at PJC in Paris, Texas. Ralph retired from PJC’s Maintenance Dept. and still, once again, carpentry called him back to work alongside his three brothers.
Ralph and Elaine had a son on July 25 1972. Marshall Thad McCleskey became the pride and joy of Ralph’s life. Through years of tears, worries and joy, Ralph thought his love could grow no more. He was wrong because along came his first grandson, Garrett Ray McCleskey. Once again, Ralph experienced the love for his son Thad in his grandson. A few short years later, Thad had a daughter, Alayna Grace McCleskey who melted Ralph’s heart. Ralph loved his grandchildren unconditionally and unbiasedly. Just when he thought his heart was full to the top, along came his third grandchild, Peyton Rose McCleskey to prove that Ralph had more room in his heart for a little more love.
Ralph was a God fearing man that loved the Lord. Ralph always read his Bible and loved church. Ralph was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, formally of Paris Texas now of Blossom, Texas. Ralph’s favorite verse was 2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”; an amazing statement for the way he lived his life.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jacob and Donald McCleskey; and his beloved wife, Elaine McCleskey.
He is survived by his son, Thad; grandchildren, Garrett, Alayna and Peyton McCleskey; brothers, Bryan Ray, Milton and wife, Susan, Daniel and wife, Marla, David and wife, Shirley; sisters, Sallie and husband, Ken McGuire, Joyce and husband, Kenneth Rhodes; and many nephews and nieces as well as great-nephews and nieces.
A visitation was held at Fry Gibbs on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be at Fry Gibbs on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Thad McCleskey, Garrett McCleskey, Robert Neal, Kenny Rhodes, Billy McCleskey, Robin Vanderburg, Carl Renfro and Robert Mahan.
Online condolences may be sent to the McCleskey family at fry-gibbs.com.
