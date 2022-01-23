This November, Texans will choose their governor as well as many other local, state and federal candidates. Primary elections are held for political party members to determine who their party wants on the ballot in the November General Election. There will also be independent candidates, those not affiliated with a party, and write-in candidates.
In Fannin County, there are two political parties holding elections this March, the Republicans and the Democrats.
Unlike some states, in Texas a voter does not register as a member of a party. This is known as an “open” primary. A voter may choose one primary election they wish to participate in but there are some constraints that go with voting in a primary. Keep in mind when a voter votes in a primary, the history of having voted is reported to the Secretary of State and is also public record. How the voter voted is private, but the fact the person voted is not.
There are two other paths a potential candidate has to obtain a place on the November ballot. A candidate can be a write-in candidate or file as an independent. The write-in candidate may pay a fee or submit a petition to the county judge. The independent candidate must obtain signatures from voters who themselves are independent (have not voted in a primary or run off) and then submit the petition to the county judge.
In accordance with Texas law, in November voters will see on the ballot candidates that have affiliated with a party or no party (independent) but they will not know if the candidate is a current office holder (incumbent) or a challenger. New to Texans this year was a law passed in the 87th Legislative session stating unopposed candidates will not be on the November ballot.
It is always recommended voters review the ballot before heading to the polls. This March, Republicans will be voting on 10 measures in addition to candidates and Democrats will have candidates only, no measures. Ballots will be on www.co.fannin.tx.us; please go to the Voting section and look at the bottom of the page.
All early voting in Fannin County will be at the Roy V. Floyd Civic Center, 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham, (“The Armory,” on the grounds where Trades Days takes place.) There will be curbside voting available for those who need assistance and a ballot by mail may be requested for voters who qualify to vote by mail.
Watch for my next article on redistricting and local impact.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
