Dorothy Fay Keese Hamil, 100, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at which time Bright-Holland Funeral Home received her into their care.
Cemetery services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, with Bro. John Cannon officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery, one hour prior to service time.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 5, 1921 in Taylor County, Texas to Henry Clay Keese and Minnie Bell Cannon Keese.
She graduated from Lawn High School in Taylor County and eventually married Leelon Hamil on Dec. 21, 1941. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1991, building nearly 50 years of family and memories.
She was an Army wife and she and Leelon traveled a lot. Most of her life, Dorothy was a beautician. At one time in her life, she was privileged to win a hairdressing competition, which pleased her immensely. She owned The Main Beauty Shop off the square in Paris for several years and later owned and operated the Beauty Shop on Lamar, until she retired, well into her 80’s. Dorothy loved canning vegetables from her garden in Manchester. However, her biggest love was her family. Thanksgiving and family reunions were her most favorite events. The more family and friends she had around her, the happier she was.
Dorothy was a long time member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leelon; one brother, Elton Keese and one grandson, Patrick Smithson.
Survivors include her children, Annetta Cooke, Wanda Smithson, Duane Hamil and wife, Jan, Linda Strickland, Judy Jamar and Durrell Hamil; grandchildren, Travis Cooke, Adrienne Adkins, Anthony Cooke, Mica Swanson, Joyce Basinger, Arron Smithson, Christopher Smithson, Jennifer Moore and Jeremy Hamil; 19 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Durrell Hamil, Travis Cooke, Anthony Cooke, Arron Smithson, Christopher Smithson and Jeremy Hamil.
