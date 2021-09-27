Paris Police arrested Robert Lee Boni, 42, of Paris, at his residence on two felony Lamar County warrants. The warrants were for burglary of a habitation and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Boni was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police also stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 7th Street SW at 1:19 a.m. Saturday for a defective tail light. A passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Cornelius Lamont Sims, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of the U.S. Marshal’s Office charging him with possession of a weapon by a felon. Sims was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Tammy Ruth Lynch, 48, of Paris, was arrested in the 800 block of 13th Street NE at 1:24 p.m. Sunday on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with sex offender duty to register. Lynch was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating possible felony assault
At 3:17 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to a security check in the 100 block of 11th Street NE. Officers met with a 23-year-old woman who reported that her 31-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her at her residence the night before.
The complainant reported that while she was celebrating her birthday, her boyfriend came into her house, grabbed her by her hair and drug her to his car. He forced her into his vehicle and then drove her to his cousin’s residence on East Cherry Street, police were told. The complainant told officers the boyfriend would not let her leave the residence. Due to previous reported assaults, this incident is being investigated as a felony. The investigation continues.
Lamar Avenue burglary being investigated
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 6:03 a.m. Sunday. It was reported that someone had thrown a rock through a door. Once inside, the unknown person attempted to pry the safe open. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating stolen motorcycle report
A red Triumph motorcycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of 19th Street NW at 11:28 a.m. Sunday. The complainant reported the motorcycle was stolen from his yard sometime between 8 a.m. and the time it was reported. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 239 calls for service and arrested nine people during the weekend.
