Marsha Cherry

House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to get a license to carry handguns if they are not already prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a firearm. On Thursday, the House passed the bill. It now heads to the Senate. Supporters say the bill allows Texans to exercise their Second Amendment rights. Opponents say stricter gun safety measures are needed following mass shootings in America. Should Texas become a “constitutional carry” state?

