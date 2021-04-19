Marsha Cherry, 71, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on July 19, 1949, to J.W. and Doloris Shaw West.
Marsha is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gary Cherry; brother, whom she loved with all of her heart, J.W. West and wife, Rhonda; sister, Glenda Manuel; niece, Melody Moore and husband, David.
Marsha’s family loved her very much and will miss her dearly.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cherry family at www.fry-gibbs.com.
