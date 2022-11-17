Anna Ruth Thornton Welch passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She started her journey to heaven surrounded by her adoring family.
Anna was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 1,1947. She was the daughter of loving parents, Oscar A. Thornton and Mildred Young Thornton; and sister, to Glen Thornton.
Anna completed her education at Paris Junior College.
Surrounded by loved ones in her final days she shared that she wrote an essay in high school on what she desired to be in this life and it was titled, "A Mother!” That desire came true after meeting the love of her life, David Welch (West Lamar graduate 1962). They wed in Denison, Texas in 1964 and shared 58 wonderful years together.
She started her journey to motherhood in 1965 and over three decades was blessed with five children, Julie, Carol, Keith, Andrew and Lanna. Her children acknowledge she set the bar high being a mother, she had a special way of showing each of her children she loved them. Later she became a Nanna, a title she probably loved and adored most.
Anna is survived by her loving husband, David Welch; her children, daughter, Julie Welch and two grandchildren; Jennifer Varner and three great-grandchildren, Julian Martinez, Aceson and Avalyn Varner; grandson, Jeremy Welch and wife, Alexandra; and great-grandchildren, Asher and Jonah Welch; daughter, Carol and husband, Jeff Stogsdill; grandchild, Levi Stogsdill; son, Keith Welch and fiancé, Brianne Elrod; son, Andrew Welch and wife, Amy; three grandchildren, Colby and Emily Welch and Lemuel Bell and daughter, Lanna and her husband, Jason Horton; two grandchildren, Olivia and Presley Horton.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Forest Hill Methodist Church, 15428 FM 38 North, Honey Grove, Texas at 3 p.m. and burial to immediately follow on church grounds.
It brings us comfort and joy knowing her passed loved ones were waiting for her at the gates of heaven.
Anna requested that everyone plant a peach tree in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the Welch family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
