Kids College returns after a pandemic hiatus to Paris Junior College from July 12 to 15.
The PJC Continuing Education Department has a variety of fun courses for children entering first through sixth grade bundled into Kids College. Two other programs for older youths will take place later in July.
“I am very excited we are having Kids College this year,” PJC Continuing Education Director Rita Pringle said. “We have several new instructors this year, and they will be bringing exciting new courses to Kids College. I really missed not seeing the students last year. We always have so much fun.”
Kids College classes are block scheduled and run from 8:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Parents may drop children off at 8 a.m. and pick them up between 4:30 and 5 p.m. The week is capped with a Parent Preview from 3:10 to 4:30 p.m. on July 15.
The 2021 Kids College features classes on basic outdoor survival; culinary skills; ceramics; cupcakes; Spanish; jewelry; North Texas history; robotics; martial arts — anti-bullying; reporting live stories; ocean animals, games and projects; secret agent skills and code-breaking; painting on canvas; and basic sewing skills.
Available for older campers only is 3-D Character Creation, where students design and create 3D models, and Fun with Clay, which teaches hand building techniques of pinching, slab and texture. For younger campers only, Munching on Math relates math to the real world through tasty foods.
The Kids College application form may be downloaded at parisjc.edu/downloads/kc-flyer.pdf.
The Solidworks Introductory Summer Camp is available for seventh grade students and older from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, July 19 to 22. This camp provides a basic introduction to Solidworks, a solid modelling software that allows products to be designed in three dimensions. Students will learn basic modeling and assembly systems used in the software. The camp will focus on general user interface, basic modeling commands, assembly setup and mating 3D geometry. Space is limited.
Hands on Clay is for young people who have finished sixth, seventh, eighth or ninth grade, Monday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. July 26 to 29. Working with clay is a great place for imagination to meet fun, messy skills. Students will learn hand building techniques including pinching, slab, coil and textures. Students will also learn about the underglaze process and compare it to glazing.
For information or to sign up, contact PJC’s Continuing Education Department at 903-782-0447.
