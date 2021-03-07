For the second year in a row, students in Jennifer Cook’s photography class have swept the Skills USA district competition, taking the first through third spots. The students placing this year were Calvin Alexander, third, Alysa Andoe, second, and Lindley Loughmiller, first.
Since joining the Paris High School team three years ago, Cook has taken students to this photography competition and brought home the hardware every single year, including taking third place at the state level her first year.
“I almost didn’t enter due to the changes with the pandemic, but these kids have worked so hard and we didn’t get to go to state last year after sweeping due of Covid; I couldn’t skip the opportunity for them,” Cook said.
“Skills allows me to have the opportunity to show off my skills and talents that I learn in class and my photography skills in a real-world environment,” senior Alysa Andoe said.
“Skills has provided me with a great opportunity to explore the world of photography further,” junior Lindley Loughmiller said.
These students will continue to compete at the state level at the end of March.
“I hope to bring the top spots in the state home at the end of March,” Cook said.
