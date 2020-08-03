An 87-year-old man has become the 17th Lamar County resident to lose his life against Covid-19, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District. An additional 15 cases also were reported today.
Comprising the 15 are eight PCR results, including five women ages 54, 79, 82, 84 and 88, and three men ages 55, 57 and 59. Five positive antigen results include four men ages 44 (two), 48 and 51, and a 32-year-old woman, and two antibody tests for men ages 50 and 58, the health district data shows.
Lamar County's total case count since testing began in March is now 640, of which 633 cases are community spread. With 462 cases recovered, 25 antibody tests and 17 deaths, there remains 136 active cases in the county, according to the health district.
Cases by age and gender include:
- 0-9: 7 males, 8 females
- 10-19: 11 males, 24 females
- 20-29: 51 males, 81 females
- 30-39: 37 males, 67 females
- 40-49: 25 males, 64 females
- 50-59: 57 males, 53 females
- 60-69: 30 males, 38 females
- 70-79: 13 males, 33 females
- 80-plus: 13 males, 28 females
The largest majority of cases, 65.67% are inside Paris city limits, with another 19.26% just outside Paris city limits, the data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.