Paris police responded to the 600 block of Clarksville Street at 2:44 p.m. Thursday in reference to a forgery. An employee at First Federal Community Bank noticed that the amount on a check that was being cashed in the drive-thru had been altered.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Jennifer Marie Tidwell and charged her with forgery of a financial instrument. The owner of the check reported that the check was placed into their mailbox earlier on this date and was not made out to Tidwell. Tidwell was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Home burglary under investigation
Police were dispatched to a home burglary in the 300 block of 12th Street SE at 3:02 p.m. Thursday. It was reported that someone opened a window to gain access to the residence and once inside, stole a large amount of cash from a safe, some clothing, and a pair of Nike shoes. The incident is under investigation.
Calls of service: Paris police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.