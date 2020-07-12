*This story is corrected to 13 cases.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District today is reporting 13 additional Covid-19 cases, bringing the Lamar County count to 410 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.
Age and gender of today's cases will be included in a Monday report, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
As or today, there have been 14 Covid-19-related deaths with 246 positives recovered and 150 active cases, Prestridge said.
