JULY 23 TO JULY 27
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jacob Mitchell Morris, 32: Driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Jamie Terry Bernau, 40: Unlicensed firearm possession by a felon.
Pamela Easton Shaffer, 50: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Paris Police Department
Lane Keith Crockett, 25: Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Justin Reed Moody, 20: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information.
