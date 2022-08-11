North Lamar ISD board of trustees honored its board president and former teacher/coach Sheila Daughtrey on Monday by voting to name the newly refinished North Lamar School gymnasium in her honor. The honoree abstained from the vote, which was unanimous.
A dedication ceremony is planned later in the year when basketball season starts, according to Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
The board approved the student handbook, dress code, employee handbook and teacher appraiser calendar for 2022-23, according to the minutes from the meeting.
After executive session discussion, the board approved the following new employees to include Dylan Cathey, Derick Parson, Samuel Hollenshead, Katlin Alexander Mobley, Jerren Elis, Karen Johnson, Justine Wideman, Jonathan Polson and Tim Russell and accepted the resignation of Kevin Spurlock.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.