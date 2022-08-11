North Lamar ISD logo

North Lamar ISD board of trustees honored its board president and former teacher/coach Sheila Daughtrey on Monday by voting to name the newly refinished North Lamar School gymnasium in her honor. The honoree abstained from the vote, which was unanimous.

A dedication ceremony is planned later in the year when basketball season starts, according to Superintendent Kelli Stewart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.