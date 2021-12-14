Archie Lynn Moore, 67, of Blossom, Texas went peacefully to be with the Lord at his home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, officiated by his nephew, Steven Moore. Interment will follow at Detroit Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers.
Archie was born on Jan. 10, 1954 in Paris, Texas to Archie W. Moore and Freddie Hicks Moore. He graduated from Paris High School to go on to be a tool and die maker, along with numerous other trades he acquired along the way. His passion was playing music as a drummer and singer in several local bands. He was a hard-working man, providing for his family with everything they needed and more. There was never a dull moment when this man was around.
Archie is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cathy Phifer Moore; children, David Rowton and wife, Autumn, Clint Moore and wife, Sarah, Rachael Moore and life partner, Carla Harp; siblings, Gary Moore and wife, Anna, Rick Moore, Terry Moore and wife, Pam, Kellie Black and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Brittney Lee, Jacob Lee, Tyler Rowton, Garrett Rowton, Ryan House, Chloe Moore, Canaan Moore, Sophia Moore; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Moore; and a daughter, Joy Rowton.
“God saw he was getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So he put his arms around him, And whispered "Come with me", With tearful eyes we watched him suffer, And saw him fade away, Although we love him dearly, We could not make him stay, A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best, Although his heart stopped beating, His love will always remain, His absence puts upon our hearts, A very heavy strain, For now he is in a place of everlasting rest, We just have to understand that God, He only takes the best.”
