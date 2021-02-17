BONHAM — Fannin County businesses are free to expand capacity back to 75% and bars may soon be allowed to reopen now that the county's Trauma Service Area Covid-19 hospitalization rate has stayed under 15% for seven consecutive days.
County Judge Randy Moore announced the reinstatement of the 75% capacity requirements Wednesday, one day after the rate stayed below the 15% threshold for the seventh consecutive day. The rate is tracked and reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services. While all businesses are free to expand capacity to 75%, bars and similar establishments will have to wait for approval from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to reopen. Moore’s letter says an opt-in form has been sent to TABC.
All licensed hospitals in TSA E may also continue with elective surgeries, Moore added.
“It has been a blessing to see our communities work together in unity to help make it through these unprecedented times,” the county judge wrote.
Fannin County has been under the stricter requirements of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order 32 since Dec. 4 when the hospitalization rate for TSA E, which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, climbed above 15%. In recent weeks, as the number of active Covid-19 cases returned to pre-holiday levels, the hospitalization rate has been slowly falling. On Feb. 10, it fell to 14.27%, according to DSHS data. It continued to decline before stabilizing around 13.2% until Monday, when it dipped to 13.11%. On Tuesday, the rate rose slightly to 13.38%.
Fannin County on Wednesday had 3,137 total cases since testing began in March 2020, with 95 Covid-19 related deaths and 3,065 recoveries. The number of active cases had fallen to 32, according to DSHS data.
Earlier this month, businesses in TSA F, which includes Paris, Clarksville, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana and Mount Pleasant, were allowed to reinstate the higher capacity requirements after its hospitalization rate stayed below the threshold for seven consecutive days. The greater restrictions had been in place since Jan. 1. It was rolled back on Feb. 6.
