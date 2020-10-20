CLARKSVILLE — Before jumping into a regular Clarksville ISD board of trustees meeting, the public will have the opportunity to make a comment on any agenda topic Monday at 6 p.m.
The board will discuss and/or take action on the revocation of distance learning, authorize the bidding process on the Title I Gym and receive a report from superintendent Kermit Ward. Ward will share information about current enrollment numbers, a new ELA position, a request for a Lennox Grant and a report on Clarksville ISD English language learners before entering into a closed session.
The meeting can also be viewed via Zoom with the meeting ID 862 2720 8147 and the password 1w0AZq.
