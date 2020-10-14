Cecil Don Nabors, 90, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at United Pentecostal Church, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Nabors, the son of John and Era Chambers Nabors, was born on May 17, 1930, in Charleston, Texas.
Before entering the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, Don was a farmer. When he returned from the war, he owned and operated Don’s Transmission Shop in Paris. He was a member of the DAV.
For many years, Don has been a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Mary Watson Nabors, whom he married in 1952, building 68 years of family and memories; one son, Jerry Don Nabors and wife, Barbara; three granddaughters, Melissa Bridges and husband, Randell, Carrie Dearinger and Jennifer Nabors; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kirsten, Alexis, Julia, Sierra, Sebastian, Michael and Aubrey; step-grandchildren, Christian, Mark and Brea Anna; and one sister-in-law, Mildred Nabors; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Randell Bridges, Jordan Bridges, Christian Bearden, Mark Bearden, Josh Smith and Ronnie Morton.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.