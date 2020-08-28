Sherry Pat Defoor, age 74, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Stillhouse Rehab and Healthcare Center in Paris, Texas.
Pat was born on July 29, 1946 in Vernon, Texas, the daughter of Coyle Defoor Sr. and Lola Studdard Defoor.
She was a longtime resident of McCurtain County moving to Paris, Texas in 2014.
She was an excellent seamstress who learned to sew from her grandmother. She loved making barbie doll clothes without a pattern and made many quilts in her lifetime. Pat was an outstanding cook and she enjoyed playing cards and gardening. She enjoyed being an aide at Idabel Primary South and Central School. Her passion was her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coyle Defoor Sr. and Lola Studdard Defoor; maternal grandparents, Ed Studdard and Vera Ellen Davis; son, Bill Russell Defoor; grandson, Nolan Lee; sister, Wanda Janell Goodall; three brothers, Jimmie Dell Defoor, Billie Joe Defoor, Coyle Robert Defoor Jr.; sister-in-law, Theresa Nan Defoor.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Cindy Robinson and husband, Chad, of Paris, Texas; son, Richard Don Lee and wife, Wendy, of Walterboro, South Carolina; brother, Don Wayne Defoor and wife, Maxine, of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandchildren, Sierra, Anna, Lane, Bodee, Melodee and Brogan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Davidson Cemetery in Davidson, Oklahoma, with Bro. Les Banks officiating.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at whitefamilyfh.com.
Arrangements are with White Family Funeral Home Idabel, Oklahoma.
