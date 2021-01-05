Applicants interested in running for a place on the North Lamar ISD School Board may file beginning Jan. 13 through Feb. 12.
During this time, applications can be picked up at the North Lamar Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St., from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Board members Kristi Trammell and Jeff Martin are each serving three-year terms that expire in May.
