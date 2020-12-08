North Lamar ISD will survey 5,000 randomly selected registered voters in the district regarding potential school construction and cost scenarios. The survey will be mailed Tuesday and will remain open until Dec. 20. The letter will contain a QR code and link which the recipient can use to access the online survey. The objective is to measure a variety of general and specific viewpoints about current levels of support or opposition for a bond proposal.
Registered voters receiving the survey are asked to please complete the approximate 15-minute survey. The information gathered will be used to make future decisions concerning a possible bond. While the North Lamar School Board made the decision not to place the bond on the November 2020 ballot, the district’s needs remain the same.
North Lamar’s administrative team will continue to work with the Community Advisory Committee to devise a plan for the future.
