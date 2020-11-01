Dr. Melissa Stansell-Richards, O.D., of Paris, passed away at her home early Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020. She was 60.
“Dock” was owner of Texas Optical in Paris since 1991. She bought optical practice from the late Dr. J.R. Jackson. She was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches and earned her doctorate at the University of Houston College of Optometry.
She was born on April 14, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, Texas, to James Russell “Jimmy” Stansell and Linda Sue McCain Stansell.
Melissa found the love of her life, Winburn Dru Richards III, and married on Oct. 28, 2000. The couple has called Paris home since marriage.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Russell Stansell; mother, Linda Sue McCain Stansell; grandparents, William Russell Stansell, Mary Frances Warrick Stansell, James Calvin McCain and Eva Mae Stroud McCain; cousin, Terri Riner Coutoumanos; and uncle, William Robert “Buddy” Stansell.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Dru Richards of Paris, Texas; sister, Laura Stansell Lewis and husband, Daniel Lewis, of Paris, Texas; niece, Ariel Lewis Thacker and husband, Michael, of Snyder, Texas; nephew, Willem Lewis of Paris, Texas; and two great-nephews, of Snyder; aunts, Martha McCain Riner and husband, Emmett, of Naples, Texas, and Sarah Nan Stansell Mahoney, of Arkansas; cousins, Traci Riner Reilly, Tricia Riner Thomas, Russell “Rusty” Heimer, Kay Heimer Stone and David “Davey” Heimer; two stepchildren, Preston James Richards of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Adele Louise Richards of Hutto, Texas.
She was a member of East Paris Baptist Church. Her hobbies included genealogy, crappie fishing and she loved Basenji hounds. She was a member of Daughters of the Republic of Texas as well as several online groups that shared her interests and hobbies. One specific group, Basenji Rescue and Transport, has volunteers who rescue and transport Basenjis to new homes all over the U.S. Melissa and Dru have volunteered for several of these transports in past years. Any donations in Melissa’s memory would be greatly appreciated by this group: https://www.basenjirescue.org.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
