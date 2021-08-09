Earnestine Cate

Earnestine “Tina” Cate, 79, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. Graveside services will follow in Nocona City Cemetery, Nocona, Texas at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cate, the daughter of Claude Lee Lowe and Georgia Kilburn Lowe, was born on Sept. 26, 1941, in Bixby, Oklahoma.
Her career in the electronics field, as an assembler, spanned many years. Among the companies she worked for during her career were Texas Instruments and Siemon’s.
Tina was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she had served as church librarian, worked in the nursery and was on the committees for bereavement meals and the Lord’s Supper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Floyd Payne; a brother-in-law, Kenny Gibson; and a nephew, Tony Tate.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Cate, whom she married on Sept. 8, 1995; children, Shawnie Tracy, of Irving, Rhonda West and husband, Dennis, of Augusta, Georgia, Donnie Payne and wife, Barbara, of McKinney and Debbie Cowart and husband, Benny, of Red Oak; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Payne, of Arkansas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Twilia Tate and husband Ray, Sharon Gibson and Curtis Lowe and wife, Vickie, all of Bixby, Oklahoma; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Scott Tracy, Aaron Tracy, Justin Martin, Johnny Tate, Allen Blanton and William Woods.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
