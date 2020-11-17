Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Margaret Street at 11:29 p.m. Monday for a brake light violation. During the stop, the officer smelled when they thought to be marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers conducted a search and said they found suspected marijuana and methamphetamines inside the vehicle. The driver, Tamara Tmane Hardy, 37, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Hardy was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
