Patricia Ann Jackson, 70, of Soper, Oklahoma died on Jan. 16, 2021.
Patricia Ann (Patty) Jackson was born on Aug. 17, 1950, in Great Bend, Kansas, to Mose Bruno Jr. and Christie Marie Clark Bruno.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jimmy Bruno, M.C. Bruno; and sister, Sue Lynn Renfrow.
Patty was a graduate of Grant High School, Class of 1968. She married Donald Jackson on Aug. 18, 1968 in Goodland, Oklahoma.
Patty was a homemaker and loved the country life. She spent time with Donald driving her four wheeler and helping him take care of their cattle. Patty loved the outdoors and enjoyed swimming and fishing. Above all Patty loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Patty is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Dale Edward Jackson and wife, Wanda, of Soper, Oklahoma; daughter, Angie Martin and husband, Donald, of Soper, Oklahoma; brothers, Bobby Bruno, of Rattan, Oklahoma and Billy Joe Bruno, of North Carolina; sisters, Francis Daniels, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Edwina Harper, of Euless, Texas and Jo Ellen Reid, of Brandon, Mississippi; grandchildren, Dusty Jackson, Crystal Jackson, Rouchelle Mantell, Dakota Bell, Michael Brown, Amber Jones, Michelle Larrison, Candy Hokett, Harlie Dawn Martin and Piper Dale Martin; 15 great-grandchildren; with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
Miller & Miller Funeral Home, of Hugo, Oklahoma has scheduled services for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clifton Morris officiating. Interment will be in Soper Cemetery, Soper, Oklahoma.
