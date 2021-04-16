On Monday, April 5, 2021, Billy Frank Sikes Sr. took his final breath on this earth, surrounded by his children, and stepped into the waiting arms of his Lord to spend eternity with Him.
Having fought a tremendous battle with cancer, he is now whole and fully healed for eternity. Billy loved his family with the broadest of smiles and with all his heart. He gave unselfishly to any in need, without regard for the cost and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A commercial brick mason by trade, he built more than buildings and houses. As he liked to say, he was “an artistic manipulator of dry clay products” and his legacy lives on in the many buildings he constructed.
Billy Frank Sikes was born on Oct. 28, 1946 in Paris, Texas, to parents Prentice Benson “Nub” Sikes and Bernice Grimes Sikes. He made his final journey on April 5, 2021 at the home of his son, Billy Frank Sikes Jr.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents. He is also predeceased by his nine sisters, Rosie Elizabeth Robinson, Betty Jo Green, Nellie Ruth Wells, Mary Ann Tatum, Lottie Mae Limeburner, Alice Jean Bryant, Aliene Mae Rico, Bernice Beatrice Robinson and Barbara Jane “Bobbie” Benoit; three brothers, James Henry Clay Sikes, Clarence Benson Sikes and Richard Wayne Sikes. His heart was broken three times as his daughter, Tina Gilmore: one precious granddaughter, Kambrie Kay Sikes; stepdaughter, Laurie McCloud, also preceded him in death.
Surviving is his daughter, Tabatha Ruffer, of Greenville, Texas; son, Billy Frank Sikes Jr., of Paris, Texas; two step-children, who remained precious to him throughout his life, Joey and Shelley Lunsford, of Rockwall, Texas. Billy was blessed with nine grandchildren who survive him, C.J. Sikes, Elissa Arend, Robert Ruffer, Chelsea Gilmore, Deja and husband, Michael Godwin, Kala Vickers, Mahaley Sikes, Mason Sikes and Madison Sikes; also brothers, James Edgar Sikes and Charles Frederick Sikes.
The family would like to give special thanks to Billie Sikes Boaz and Donna Sikes Cole, who took special care of Billy and his family, and to Platinum Palliative & Hospice Care, Inc., whose gentle and helpful care gave great comfort to Billy and his family during his illness.
No services are planned at this time. The family will receive friends at the home of Billy Frank Sikes Jr.
