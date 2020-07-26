Students may find out when in-person classes begin for Prairiland ISD when school trustees meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the administration building, 466 FM 196 S.
Trustees are to consider a change in the 2020-21 school calendar as well as approve a code of conduct along with student and employee handbooks.
Other agenda items include a low attendance waiver, bids for an outfield fence on the softball field and bids for propane and fuel.
Trustees are to consider personnel matters in executive session but any action will be taken in open session.
