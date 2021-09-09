The Paris Balloon and Music Festival, a weekend long event, will start at 5 p.m. Friday at Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris.
The family friendly festival will feature balloon launches on Saturday and Sunday morning, weather permitting; balloon glows tonight and Saturday night at dusk, weather permitting; music; carnival and kids fun zones; a market place; food trucks; and more.
The event was canceled last year by the Paris Balloon and Music Association due to the spread of Covid-19 and public health advisories at the time. The annual event usually takes place the same weekend as the Tour de Paris, but the tour took place earlier this year.
Admission to the Paris Balloon and Music Festival is $5. For information, visit parisballoonandmusicfestival.com.
