Kenneth Ray Allen Sr. went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with John McCollister officiating. Burial will follow in the Long Cemetery with Steven Scott Allen Sr., Kenneth Ray Allen Jr., Kenneth Ray Allen III, Steven Scott Allen Jr., Andrew Fox and Riley Moore serving as pallbearers. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Thursday.
He was born to Leonard and Pebble (Balentine) Allen on Nov. 18, 1934.
Kenneth was a welding specialist at B&W for 32 years, was in the National Guard and was a member of Bounds Baptist Church where he was a deacon and song director. He married the love of his life, Virgie Littlefield on Dec. 5, 1953. They lived in Cooper, Texas before moving to Powderly, Texas.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Virgie, of 68 years; sons, Kenneth Ray Allen Jr. and wife, Ann, Steven Scott Allen Sr. and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Kenneth Ray Allen III and wife, Nicole, Mary Lynn Allen, Sonya Moore and husband, Riley, Steven Scott Allen Jr. and wife, Denim, David Fox, Alan Fox and wife, Corbi and Andrew Fox; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Ashley.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pebble Allen; brothers, Quentin Allen and Wayne Glenn Allen; and sister, Chloe Ellen.
Kenneth was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and leader of our family and he was known as Papa.
