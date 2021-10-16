Barbara Ann Cooper, 74, of Paris entered eternal rest on Oct. 6, 2021.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Christian Fellowship Church. The Rev. Curtis Wallace will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Littlejohn Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
On Dec. 2, 1946 a true Queen was born, a divine matriarch whose bright light would shine throughout her lifetime. She served as a shining example of how to illuminate God’s love of His Kingdom family and inspire generations to come.
Barbara Ann Ladell was born in Lamar County to the late Mr. and Mrs. Luther “Luke” Ladell and Marie Wiley Ladell as one of 15 children. Through her upbringing, surrounded by the love of a big family unit, she learned the importance of nurturing a cycle of family love and support.
She attended Gibbons High School in Paris, Texas and later married Mr. Clarence Ray Cooper.
Barbara Ann worked diligently to support her family and teach her children the values of hard work, structure, dedication, service and an entrepreneurial spirit, which helped serve as a guiding light for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara Ann was a longtime employee of Westinghouse, and also owned and operated her own boutique called Barbara’s Boutique, which she opened in the 1980's.
Having accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at a young age, Barbara Ann served faithfully as a member of Overcomer Church of God in Christ and later Wayside C.O.G.I.C., supporting multiple departments including the choir and decorative committee. A celebrated member of the Paris community, Barabara Ann was recognized for her long-term support of faith based community initiatives focused on positively impacting children. Her contributions among other things, helped raise needed funds for youth services. Barabara Ann also had an impeccable sense of style that she imparted on multiple community events developed to inspire confidence and positive change for young men and women.
Barbara Ann Cooper, a queen who held the honorable titles of beloved daughter, wife, sister, mother and “Nana”, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 6, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther “Luke” Ladell and and Marie Wiley Ladell; brothers, Louise, Archie, Joe Earl, Luther and Charles Ladell; sisters, Floy Lee “Sister” Chester, Leila Faye Ladell, Lois Faye Palmer, Kathy Price, Dorothy Faye McCray and Edna Marie King. Also, a special niece she helped to raise, Tracy WIlliams.
Her beautiful memories will be cherished by her husband, Clarence Cooper; sons, Carlton Cooper (Carla) and Keithe Cooper (Yolanda); grandchildren, Brandon (Jamie) Webb, Danielle “CoCo” Twitty, Demerius Lawrence, Chanel Cooper, Ava Cooper, Keithe Ray “KJ” Cooper, Daniella Larsen, Alishah Larsen and Kenza Larsen; great-grandchildren, Destini Dudley, Jaedyn Webb, Dalyn “Dre” Dudley and Jacob Webb; brothers, Jerry (Jeanette) Ladell and Ricky (Vicky) Ladell; sister, Ruby Ladell; and sister-in-law, Nancy Starlin. A host of nieces, nephews, special friends, and other loved ones who will carry on her beautiful legacy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at maxeyfuneralhome.com.
