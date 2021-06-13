BOGATA – The City Council will discuss findings of the 2019-2020 audit done by Mike Ward at Monday night’s meeting.
The city will also discuss hiring a home grant consultant, discuss and possibly accept the resignation of Shawn Tulley for mosquito spraying, and possibly accept the resignation of City Attorney Jay Garrett.
The council meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. N.W.
