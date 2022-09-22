Folks gathered in the square and lined Main Street to get a good look at the annual Red River Fair parade Wednesday evening as classic cars, horses, wagons, fire trucks and other vehicles made for one of the largest processions in a while.
The annual Red River County Fair opened with a parade that went down U.S. 82 west into downtown, then around the square with a right turn on Walnut Street, and another right turn onto Broadway before heading back out of town.
The parade kicked off a full three-and-a-half-day run of the event with horticulture and produce exhibits, a livestock show and various other competitions at the fairgrounds off U.S. 82 east of downtown..
There are also vendors and nightly entertainment with Stacy Musgrove performing at 7 p.m. in the pavilion at the fair grounds.
Friday night at 7, Twisted Whiskey will perform in the pavilion and Saturday’s show will also start at 7 p.m. in the pavilion and will feature Musgrove again.
Common Ground opened the entertainment when that group performed Wednesday night.
“The turnout is fantastic,” said Paul Allen, who is the fair and parade chairman this year.
Many in the crowd were kids and several of them were filling bags with candy thrown from the vehicles in the parade.
“It was fun and exciting, and I got some candy,” said Olivia Bruton who was there with relatives including her younger brother, Sawyer.
“I like fire engines and horses,” Sawyer said in his assessment of the parade.
Sawyer was not the only child who like seeing the horses mosey by.
Brody Chance was equally enthused by the big animals.
“I like the horseys,” he said, adding,”I like fire trucks, I like the lights and sounds,”
He was with his dad, Brian Chance, who closed his shop, J&J Tires, early to take his family to the parade and fairgrounds.
After the parade many of the viewers made a beeline to the fairgrounds for the opening of the fair.
“We all enjoy the fair in this county,” Mayor Ann Rusing said at the fairgrounds. “We have the best cooks in Red River County out here cooking real food.”
Janet Green, of Paris, was right in step with the mayor on the fair and she loved the parade, too, she said.
“This was the most amazing parade ever,” she said. ”We never miss it. The food is great.”
“This is the best kick off for the fair in years,” Allen said. “We are ecstatic about it. Everybody needs to come out and see Stacy Musgrove and Twisted Whiskey.”
Noah Reed summed up just about everyone’s feeling about the day.
“It was awesome,” he said.
The Ag Exhibit Building will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday when the many entries have been judged by out-of-county judges. The exhibits with their awards will then be on display that day until 9 p.m. They will again be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
There is an Ag Mechanics silent auction that starts at 9 a.m. Thursday
