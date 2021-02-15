Paris police responded to help the Paris Fire Department on Friday and found a 21-year-old Paris man who had been shot in the leg. He said that he had accidentally shot himself in the Reno area.’
On further investigation, it was found that the man had been shot at an unknown location in Paris and while en route to the hospital, stopped at the fire station for help.
The complainant was later flown to a Dallas area hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.
Parole violation warrant leads to arrest
Paris police arrested Joshua Calvin Davlin, 37, of Paris, in the 200 block of 12th Street NE at 1:14 a.m. Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
Davlin was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Theft leads to felony charge
Paris police responded to a theft in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:03 p.m. Sunday and found Jerry Lynn Young, 60, of Paris, walking out of the store with several items they said he had not paid for.
Young was arrested and charged with theft. During the investigation, it was found that Young had at least two previous convictions for theft and, therefore, the charge was enhanced to a felony. Young was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 225 calls for service and arrested six people over the weekend.
