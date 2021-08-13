Carla Massey, of Paris, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 7, 2021;
She was born on July 6, 1964, in Oneida, Tennessee, to Clark and Frances Foster.
She had an extensive nursing career spanning a period of 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was also an avid animal lover. Carla was the loving mother of two sons. She attended Lamar Point Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clark Foster Sr.; and her brother-in-law, Lawrence Ashford.
She is survived by her mother, Frances Foster; son, Adrien and wife, Amy Foster; son, Ethan Fleming; siblings, Jackie Foster, Donald Foster, Tina and husband, Michael Gentry, Arletta Rowland, Laura Ashford, Clark Jr. and wife, Virginia Foster, Frances Fagan and Theresa Foster; as well as three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
