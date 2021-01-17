HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove City Council will tackle a relatively brief agenda when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 633 N. 6th St.
A public hearing regarding an ordinance regulating distance requirements for retail sales of beer and wine are on the agenda. An annual performance evaluation for the city secretary and a salary increase with expanded job description for the water clerk also are on the agenda.
The consent agenda will include reports from the city secretary, police department and fire department.
