Marilyn Gayle Rainey Woodall, 86, of Reno, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Marilyn, the daughter of W. T. “Ebb” Rainey and Myrl Cooper Rainey, was born on Oct. 2, 1935, in Cooper, Texas.
She graduated from Cooper High School. Her career with the Campbell Soup Company spanned 32 years before her retirement. In retirement, she spent countless hours loving on her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved when they stayed at her house or watched them play ball. When she wasn’t with them, her main priority was talking about them.
She was a longtime faithful member of Southside Baptist Church.
On May 31, 2003, she married Donald D. “Dick” Woodall, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2022.
Survivors include two children, Bret Bangs and wife, Annette and Monja Smith and husband, Ronald; grandchildren, Brandy Bowerman and husband, Louis, Dustin Bangs, Stefanie Sheridan and husband, Keith, Casey Smith and wife, Jen, and Rainey Parson and husband, Austin; great-grandchildren, Tayla Niblett and husband, Evan, Trace Bowerman, Paislee Bangs, Callen Sheridan, Casen Sheridan, Raylan Smith, Knox Parson, Colstyn Sheridan, Noah Parson, Nayvie Parson, Evie Smith and Neeley Parson; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Louis Bowerman, Dustin Bangs, Keith Sheridan, Casey Smith, Austin Parson and Evan Niblett.
