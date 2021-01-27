Edd Fuqua Fry, 93, of Powderly, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 at Long Cemetery, with Bro. Nolan Butler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Fry was born in Dickens County, Texas, on Aug. 20, 1927, to R. E. “Gene” and Ruth Brantner Fry. He grew up in a large family and was the sixth child of 10.
He went to school in Kalgary, Texas. As a young man, he was a cowboy for the Swinson Ranch and Chamburger Ranch, then worked the wheat harvest until he entered the army for the Korean Conflict. Even though he was in an engineering company, he was drafted into the kitchen and later became the Mess Sergeant.
He married Wanda Elizabeth Johnson, of Lamar County on Dec. 21, 1951, in Clayton, New Mexico, while on leave and on his way to Japan.
When he returned to the states, he worked for JV Lindsey Texline, Texas as an irrigation specialist and then he farmed for his father-in-law, Ernest Johnson, in Lamar County. While taking a class at Paris Junior College, he was hired part time with the Soil Conservation Service. This opened the door to a career with the SCS. He and the family lived in Dalhart, Texas and Tulia, Texas. He was a technician and surveyor. He retired to Lamar County to raise cattle and travel.
He worked with the Boy Scouts, coached Little League and enjoyed a woodworking hobby. He was always willing to help others with any project.
Edd had been a long-time member of College Church of Christ and served as an elder for several years. In his later years, he and Elizabeth enjoyed traveling with friends from church. He will be known for his service to others and kindness for everyone. He always had a smile and a story to tell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Ruth Fry; brothers, Doyle, Nelson, Keith, Lee, Erit, Foy and Alton; sister, Imogene Williams; and great-grandson, Gus Fry.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Elizabeth Fry, married for 69 years; daughter, Kay and husband, John Featherston; son, Michael and wife, Pam Fry; grandchildren, Jenna and husband, Stacy Silvers, Ashley and husband, Phillip Grose, Jay and wife, Jennifer Featherston, and Micah and wife, Jennifer Fry; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Eli Grose, Luke, MaryLee and Jack Silvers, Lily Featherston, Ava and Max Fry; sister, Vernell Sheets.
Honorary casket bearers will be Hunter Grose, Eli Grose, Luke Silvers, MaryLee Silvers, Jack Silvers, Lily Featherston, Ava Fry and Max Fry.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Children’s Hospital, 2350 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207, in memory of Mr. Fry’s great-grandson, Gus Fry.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
