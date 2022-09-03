Harold Roscoe Willey was born on March 2, 1931 to Harold Oscar Willey and Vivian Viola Hodgkins Willey in Mechanic Falls, Maine, and passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones in Reno, Texas on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the age of 91.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home at 12 o’clock noon on Sep. 10, 2022.
A proud veteran, H.R. enlisted in the army in July 1951, serving during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in Mineral Wells, Texas in June 1954.
Living life to the fullest and without regret he was married on four occasions but was well known as a loving and proud father and grandfather and a caring step-father to his extended and blended families.
Although he had many occupations during his early years, he is most recognized for his long career as a Machinist. Moving to Blossom Texas in 1972 to partner in business with Delbert Bounds at Blossom Machine & Manufacturing until selling to Delbert’s sons, John and Jason in 2003. Not wanting to retire he continued working for the company into his late eighties, continuing to deliver parts and making wooden shipping crates.
A charming and charismatic person with an outgoing personality and passion for music, H.R. will be fondly remembered for the joy he brought others while sharing his singing and musical talents. He enjoyed a challenge and excelled at pool, ping-pong, bowling, hunting, boating, fishing, and an avid golfer, achieving an astonishing “hole-in-one” on three different occasions. Also a proud member of both the VFW and ELKs organizations.
Willey cherished spending time with family and friends above all else and will be greatly missed.
We remember people for many different reasons, a great laugh, a unique perspective, a shared story, but mostly, we remember a life well-lived and a person well-loved.
Preceded in death and greeted in heaven by his son, Dale Willey; grandson, Cameron Hudson; parents; brother; half-sister; and grandparents.
He is survived by his children, Delores House and husband, Jack, Anna Kemp and husband, Larry and Sandra Kuehm and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Jason and Carrie Willey, Stewart and Holly Cannon, Nathan Hearn, Melissa Cannon, Ginifer and Sam Patterson, Charles Cookston, Michelle Hearn, Crystal and Leo Bugaj, Dustin and Leslie Hearn, Christopher Willey-Montoya, Dale Willey-Montoya and Michael and Jamie Willey-Montoya; great-grandchildren, Blakeley, Morgan/Zac, Devyn, Leighton, Delyn, Deyana, Kayla, Tegan, Dylan, Brooklyn, Maddison, Skyler, Sebastian, Elizabeth, Jerrad, Breeanna and Michael; great-great-grandchildren, Saylor, Sterling, Kameron, Dean, Emma and Dallas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Willey family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
