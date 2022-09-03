Harold Roscoe Willey

Harold Roscoe Willey

Harold Roscoe Willey was born on March 2, 1931 to Harold Oscar Willey and Vivian Viola Hodgkins Willey in Mechanic Falls, Maine, and passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones in Reno, Texas on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the age of 91.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home at 12 o’clock noon on Sep. 10, 2022.

